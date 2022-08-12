Indian Railways adds vistadome coach in train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add a vistadome coach in the Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express. This is the fifth train of the Central Railway Zone to have a vistadome coach.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Later in 16 June 2021, a vistadome coach was added in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express.The third Vistadome coach of Central Railway was attached to Deccan Queen from 15 August 2021 and the fourth Vistadome coach was attached to Pragati Express on 25 July 2022.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It has features large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and an observation lounge. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach.

The addition of Vistadome Coach on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enable passengers to explore the magnificent splendor that this route has to offer, owing to Vistadome’s unique & extraordinary features curated especially for an enhanced travelling experience. pic.twitter.com/AjxFQQB2kK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2022

Train number 12025 Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Expresss will leave Pune at 6.00 am (except Tuesday) and will arrive Secunderabad at 2.20 pm same day. 12026 Secunderabad – Pune Shatabdi Express will leave Secunderabad at 2.45 pm (except Tuesday) and will arrive Pune at 11.10 pm same day (except Tuesday).