Know all about 5 sexually transmitted diseases that show fewer or no symptoms

There are several sexually transmitted infections (STI) or sexually transmitted diseases (STD). But, some of them show no symptoms or only fewer symptoms. Most of the people do not even know they are infected. if they If left untreated, they can affect the reproductive health and even fertility. Experts says that about 20 million cases of STIs are reported in the US each year.

There are many types of STIs that may or may not show symptoms. Symptomatic infections can be easily diagnosed and treated. However, asymptomatic STIs are difficult to diagnose. Because these infections can exist without showing any symptoms.

Dr Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar has described about the types of STIs that cause hardly any symptoms and are therefore hard to recognize.

Here are 5 STIs without any symptoms:

Gonorrhoea: Gonorrhoea is one of the most common STIs. It is caused by a bacteria known as Neisseria gonorrhoeae. A large number of women with gonorrhoea do not have any obvious signs, and this can cause severe problems. This can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, scar tissues that block the fallopian tubes, difficulty in pregnancy, and chronic abdominal pain.

This infection can pass from person to person via unprotected oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Person infected with this may experience vaginal yeast, sore throat, vaginal discharge, frequent urination, lower abdominal pain, fever, spotting, and heavier periods.

Chlamydia: This is a common sexually transmitted infection seen in a majority of people. It spreads by oral, anal, and vaginal sex. It is caused by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria. This infection is mostly seen in the age group of 15- 24 years.

This infection can lead to the scarring of the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and endometrial lining. It even invites tubal infertility and ectopic pregnancy.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a sexually transmitted disease that can go undetected for a long time. People with HIV may have flu-like symptoms that are not noticed by a person. HIV may lead to AIDS.

Genital herpes: This spreads during oral, anal, and vaginal sex. The transmission rate is very low. A person with genital herpes may not have any symptoms or may only have minor ones. Small, painful sores and ulcers, painful urination, and atypical vaginal discharge are all possible effects of this infection.

Trichomoniasis: This infection causes due to a protozoan parasite that is commonly seen in women. Sometimes, a few women may experience pain with urination or intercourse, redness, a burning sensation, itching, or even smelly vaginal discharge.