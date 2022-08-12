LG launches new Android tablet: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: South Korean multinational conglomerate LG launched its new Android tablet named LG Ultra Tab. The new tab is priced at for KRW 4,26,000 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and is offered in single Charcoal Gray colour.

The new tab is is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It features a 10.35-Inch LCD display with 5:3 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It houses an 8-megapixel rear facing camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. It houses a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.