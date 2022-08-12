Mumbai Police summons actor Ranveer Singh over h

After the photos from his nude photoshoot went viral on social media, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was requested to appear before the Mumbai Police on August 22 in a complaint of ‘hurting sentiments of women.’ The actor will receive a notification from the Chembur Police on August 16 because he is out of town.

Ranveer Singh has not yet received a summons, but he will be given one if he lands in Mumbai and is asked to appear before the police on August 22. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 509, 292, and 294 as well as Section 67 A of the IT Act were used to charge Ranveer Singh.

An office bearer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai area, and a woman lawyer made a complaint against his nakedness at the Chembur police station. The NGO office-holder said that the actor’s images had hurt women’s feelings generally and insulted their modesty. In the appeal, the attorney also sought that Ranveer Singh be charged with intending to offend women’s modesty.