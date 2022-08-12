Oppo launches new 5G smartphone: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its new 5G smartphone Oppo Reno 8Z 5G in Thailand. It is priced at THB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the sole 8GB RAM +128GB storage model and is offered in two colours- Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch the handset in other markets, including India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm 695 SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It features a 6.43-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for 16.7 million colours, and 90.8 percent screen ratio.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup and an 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. . It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo claims the battery life to 447 hours with a charging time of 63 minutes. It features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.