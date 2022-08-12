Rahul Gandhi says, PM Modi made ‘tricolour deal’ with China.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used Facebook to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts at Chinese infiltration and to claim that he had struck a ‘tricolour deal’ with China.

‘How will the prime minister, who has made a tricolor deal with China, see the infiltration of China. A true patriot is one who fights to protect every inch of the country,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

The Indian tricolour may now be produced from polyester and other machine-made textiles thanks to an amendments made to the Flag Code of India by the Centre. Both the Congress and khadi supporters questioned the decision.

The replacement material would need to be imported, and the Congress had expressed concern that this would favour nations like China. ‘Why did we have to resort to polyester imported from China for making national flags? Why is India’s imports from China increasing even as infiltration across the border is increasing?’ asked the Congress leader.