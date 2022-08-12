Russian state TV protester sentenced to two months in house arrest

According to Interfax news agency, a Moscow court ordered former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who is accused of distributing false information about Russia’s armed forces, to spend the next two months under house arrest.

Ovsyannikova has already received fines twice for opposing the war in Ukraine, including in March when she interrupted a live national newscast by yelling ‘Stop the war!’ and waving a sign urging viewers not to believe official propaganda.

On March 4, eight days after launching what it refers to as a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine, Russia enacted a new legislation prohibiting criticising the armed forces.

Interfax reported that Ovsyannikova had been placed under house arrest until October 9 by the Basmanny district court in Moscow.