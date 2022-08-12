Saudi Arabia announces departure deadline for Hajj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced the departure deadline for Hajj pilgrims. The deadline for Hajj pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj to leave Saudi Arabia is Saturday, 13 August.

The ministry instructed all Tawafah companies that provide services to pilgrims abroad to adhere to the pilgrims’ departure schedule. The companies must also ensure that the travel procedures for the pilgrims who come to Saudi Arabia are completed according to the operational plans that were implemented during the 2022 Hajj season.