Sony Bravia launches new OLED TV in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese consumer electronics brand, Sony Bravia has launched Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV in India. The Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV is priced at Rs. 3,69,990 and is available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals.

The Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV sports a QD-OLED display with 3,840×2,160 pixel resolution. It comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The smart TV features XR OLED Motion, Auto mode, Dual database processing, XR 4K Upscaling, Live Colour Technology, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, XR Cognitive Processor and Pixel Contrast Booster.

Also Read: Helix launches Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

The smart TV comes with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including support for 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode. It is equipped with two speakers and two subwoofers to offer a total of 60W output (20W + 20W +10W +10W). The speakers have Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround Sound. It runs on Android TV operating system with the Google TV user interface. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (ac), HDMI 2.1, Ethernet port, Bluetooth v4.2, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Apple Homekit and a 3.5mm jack.