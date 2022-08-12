DH NEWSWest BengalUSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWSAirportsDefenceTourismSpecial

South Korean Fighter jets make a ‘non-scheduled stop’ at the Kolkata airport; Here’s why

Aug 12, 2022, 12:25 pm IST

On Tuesday, August 9, nine Black Eagle jets landed one after the other at Kolkata International Airport. Supersonic sounds ripped through the sky as the jets touched down. The fighter jets landed in Kolkata’s New Town for refueling and crew rest.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Airport Authority tweeted, ‘Jet, set, and relax! Following their participation in one of Europe’s largest aerospace exhibitions, these 9 striking Korean airforce ferry flights (Aircraft type: T50B) returned from the UK Airshow and landed at #KolkataAirport for refuelling and crew rest on August 9, 2022’.

The Korean fighter jets (T50B) returned from an airshow in the United Kingdom, Europe’s largest aerospace exhibition. These planes are mostly used for training purposes by people learning to fly.

 

