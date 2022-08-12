Tenth accused in Amravati murder case detained by National Investigation Agency

The tenth accused was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday in connection with the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, Maharashtra. Shaikh Shakeel, a 28-year-old resident of Lalkhadi, Amravati, Maharashtra, has been named as the culprit. He is detained because of his involvement in the plot that resulted in Umesh Pralhadrao Kolhe’s murder in Amravati.

The case was re-registered by the NIA on July 2, 2022, after being initially lodged on June 22, 2022, at Police Station City Kotwali, District Amravati, Maharashtra. On June 23, 20, 22, 24, 25, July 7, and August 2, 2022, nine accused people had already been taken into custody. Officials from the NIA stated that more inquiries into the case are ongoing.

Umesh Kolhe was murdered in Amravati in June for endorsing remarks on the Prophet Muhammad made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has since been suspended. On June 21, Kolhe, a chemist in Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, was fatally stabbed. Seven people were later arrested by the Amravati police in connection with the case.