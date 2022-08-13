Asus launches 3 new laptops in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched 3 new laptops- Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip and Vivobook 15- in India. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is priced at Rs. 99,990. The Vivobook S 14 Flip is priced at Rs. 66,990 and the Vivobook 15 will cost Rs. 49,990. The laptops will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart , Asus e-shops, as well as Asus Exclusive stores

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED specifications: The new laptop features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design. It si powered by 12th Gen Intel H-series processors along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage.Connectivity options include 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED also packs a 63Whr battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Also Read: Crossbeats launches new smartwatch: Details Inside

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip specifications: The laptop features a 14-inch IPS panel with full-HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be equipped with both Intel and AMD chipsets. There’s an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H variant with AMD Radeon Graphics and an Intel Core i512500H variant with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Both models offer up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. The laptop comes with stereo speakers and is paired with Smart AMP and Harman-Kardon audio. It packs a 50WHr battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Asus Vivobook 15 specifications: The new laptop Sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display that delivers up to 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i5 1240P processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a 3.5 combo audio jack. The laptop packs a 42WHr battery and includes 65W fast charging.