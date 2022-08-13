Drought causes UK stores to restrict bottled water sales!

Bottled water is flying off the shelves in major UK supermarkets, as people panic buys in the face of the country’s worst-ever drought, exacerbated by a severe heatwave. According to the Daily Mail, an Aldi store in London posted signs restricting customers to three to five drinking water bottles. The posters were later removed from the shop. ‘ Limits are required to assist you and your neighbours in locating the products you require,’ the poster stated.

The Environment Agency has declared drought in half of England for the first time since 2018. The Met Office has issued a drought warning for southern England until September, despite forecasting torrential rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the country on Monday.

Temperatures rose to 35°C on Friday, making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean. Officials anticipate a food shortage as a result of heat-damaged crops such as potatoes, apples, hops, broccoli, and sprouts. Farmers are hesitant to plant crops for next year, fearing that many will opt out, wreaking havoc on the harvest in 2023.

Authorities have urged residents in drought-affected areas to be water-wise due to Britain’s driest summer in 50 years, with no rain and temperatures of 37°C on Saturday and 35°C on Sunday. According to reports, the UK government is considering imposing stricter restrictions, such as prohibiting the cleaning of vehicles, buildings, and windows, as well as prohibiting the use of sprinklers. Meanwhile, Water Minister Steve Double assured the public that there is enough drinking water.

We are currently experiencing a second heatwave following the driest July on record for parts of the country. The government and other partners, including the Environment Agency, are already taking steps to manage the consequences. ‘ All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear that it is their responsibility to maintain those supplies,’ he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.