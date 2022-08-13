Gulf country allows expats to stay abroad for over 6 months

Kuwait: Kuwait has decided to allow expats to stay abroad for over 6 months. Expats with student visas and those on dependency visas will be allowed to stay abroad for over six months.

The Kuwait government also informed that domestic workers are exempted from this. If domestic workers stay abroad for more than six months, their residency permit will be cancelled unless their sponsors sign an agreement.

Government sources revealed that the government decision allowing expatriates with iqama to remain outside the country for more than six months is still in force. Until now, the decree has not been cancelled. This decision to continue with the exemption will be valid until further announcement.