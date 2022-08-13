‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive; Over 20 crore flags made available

Since the start of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, more than 20 crore national flags have been distributed to the public, according to cultural ministry officials on Friday. On July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a plea for citizens to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative by flying or displaying the flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.

In addition to using polyester, the government has changed the country’s flag code to permit the tricolour to fly during the day and at night. The government, the ministry of culture, and several Union ministers, among others, have made appeals to the populace to hoist the Indian tricolour at their homes as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign run under the aegis of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’