Index of Industrial Production eases in June

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has eased in the country in June this year. IIP eased to 12.3% in June. It was at 19.6% in May this year.

According to the data, the growth in IIP data during June was led by the manufacturing and electricity sectors. The electricity sector rose 16.4%. IIP growth in June 2021 was 13.8%.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.