India’s exports rose by 2.14% in July

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed that the exports from India surge by 21.4% to $36.27 billion in July. The imports to the country rose by 43.61% to $66.27 billion. The trade deficit is $30 billion. The trade deficit almost tripled during July. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country. The trade deficit was $10.63 billion in July 2021.

As per the data, the overall exports including Merchandise and Services in the last April-July quarter is at $ 253.84 billion. It registered a growth of 22.85% over the same period last year. Indian exports were $54.87 billion and import was $57.54 billion in July 2021.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia allows tourist visa holders to perform Umrah

Electronic goods, coffee, rice, petroleum products, leather and leather products registered growth in exports.