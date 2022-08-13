Kerala Finance department announces last date to join MEDISEP

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Finance department announced the last date for government employees and pensioners to join MEDISEP scheme. Personal details have to be submitted and verified before August 25 to avail the insurance scheme, informed Finance department. However, details can be edited even after this date.

The hopitals will consider only MEDISEP identity cards with accurate details for claiming insurance.Though the department offered several chances to rectify the mistakes in the uploaded information, many beneficiaries have not done this yet. The status report downloaded from MEDISEP portal will not be recognised as an ID card. The ID cards will be issued based on the details provided by the employees in government offices and treasuries; and the pensioners. The employees must use their MEDISEP ID as the user ID to log into the portal. Permanent Employee Number (PEN) will be the password.

Meanwhile, pensioners can give MEDISEP id as user ID and Pension Payment Order (PPO) number as the password. Those who reach the hospitals for treatment should contact the MEDISEP help desks there or dial the toll-free number 1800 425 0237 of the insurance company. Insurance coverage cannot be enjoyed by submitting the status report instead of the card. Those who have any complaints regarding MEDISEP can enter them in the grievance link on the portal.

MEDISEP, the cashless health insurance scheme for State Employees and Pensioners is a comprehensive health insurance scheme. It was launched on July 1, and has benefitted over 12,000 persons. The scheme covers 1920 treatments and surgical procedures. A noted feature is the coverage for pre-existing diseases. The policy cover is for three years on floater basis. Each year the beneficiary is entitled to Rs 1.5 lakh fixed coverage and Rs 1.5 lakh floater. Unutilised floater benefit will be carried over to the next year. Thus, a person who has not availed of floater in the first year will have an eligibility for Rs 4.5 lakh next year. In addition to these, beneficiaries with catastrophic illnesses will be given assistance from the Rs 35 crore corpus fund maintained by the insurance company.