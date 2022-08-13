Know all misleading information about sex and sexual health

Sexual health is an integral part of men’s health. Almost all men have some myths about sex and sexual health. We everyday come across these in everyday life. There are a lot of myths and misinformation that are floating on internet and these myths lead to false judgements.

Here are some common myths about sex and must be busted.

Masturbation is unhealthy: This is one of the most common and most spread myth. But the fact is that masturbation is not harmful. Actually, it is useful and healthy. It creases metal stability, reduces stress, increases concentration and freshens up the mind.

Masturbation affects relationships: Masturbation has nothing to do with your relationships. But, it even helps to enhance your sex life more. As per studies, masturbation helps couples to understand each other’s bodies and this lead to more greater sex life.

Sexual health and fertility are connected: Good health is needed for fertility. But if couples are facing problems in conceiving children, science has provided some outstanding innovations that help couples in such difficult circumstances.

Sex increases cancer risk: As per researches, men who have sex are less likely to have cancer diagnoses before the age of 70. Men who experience frequent orgasms also recorded a 50% lower mortality risk than those who didn’t indulge in sex frequently.

Medicines can affect sexual life: You should consult your doctor and seek solution from him. Take precautions to protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections.

Double the condom, double the protection: This is not true. You only need to use one condom at a time. They are most effective.