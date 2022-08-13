Man involved over 60 burglary cases arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man who has been involved in more than 60 daytime break-ins. Saud Hassan, a resident of Kucha Tarachand, Daryaganj, Delhi, has been named as the accused. On June 8, a daytime home invasion was reported in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.

From the complainant’s home, a vault containing Rs 27 lakh and half a kilogramme of gold jewellery was allegedly stolen. On this case, the Crime Branch team got to work. Based on the technical inquiry carried out by the team of Inspector Arun Sindhu and Inspector Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, a substantial portion of technical and manual information was gathered, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was studied.

Secret information was provided to the team on June 14, 2022, indicating that the accused Saud was present in a hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. A team was sent to Mussoorie based on the above facts. The suspect was caught in a hotel on Mussoorie’s Mall Road after the crew scoured the area’s hotels. His family was hosting him.

According to DCP Crime Branch Rohit Meena,’During interrogation accused Saud Hassan accepted his involvement in the case and stated that he along with his associates, namely Naseem and Farmaan, committed the said burglary. The next day of this incident, they read the news in the newspaper regarding the said incident. After reading this news, they fled Delhi to avoid detection. As per the plan, on June 12 he moved to Mussoorie, Uttarakhand with his family. He booked a hotel and started staying there.’