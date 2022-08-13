MK Stalin says, Expenditure on education, health not freebies

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, chimed in on the discussion of the culture of freebies in electoral politics on Saturday by asserting that the government’s expenditures on health and education cannot be viewed as freebies.

In an address to a gathering, Stalin claimed that the free bus programme for women had ignited an economic revolution in the rural and economically weak areas of society.

Freebies and social welfare schemes, according to the chief minister, are two entirely different things. He further stated that further discussion will ‘become politics.’

‘The supreme court has observed that freebies and social welfare schemes are two different things. Money spent on education and health is not freebies. The government intends to create enough welfare schemes in these two areas for the people. These are implemented to benefit the poor and those in the fringes,’ Stalin said.