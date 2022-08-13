Mukhtar Ansari’s wife’s properties worth Rs 6.30 crore attached by UP Police

Afshan Ansari, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has two plots worth Rs 6.30 crore attached by the Ghazipur police. In the Sadar Kotwali region, two lands are situated in Rajdepur and Fatehullahpur. On the District Magistrate’s directive and with the aid of the Superintendent of Police, the lands have been seized in accordance with Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act (SP).

During today’s Har Ghar Tiranga event, the lands were attached. The previous 30 to 40 days have seen the attachment of illegally acquired property worth about 25 crores, according to SP Ghazipur Rohan P Botre. ‘Today, Afsa Ansari’s two plots of land worth Rs 6.30 crore have been attached,’ Rohan P Botre added.