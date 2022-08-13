Mumbai Marine Drive’s Art Deco buildings to be illuminated in Tricolor

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to honour 75 years of Independence, the famed art deco buildings on the seafront at Marine Drive in south Mumbai will be lit up in the colours of the national flag.

From August 13 to August 15, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would spend Rs 48 lakh to illuminate 28 art deco buildings flanking the Queen’s Necklace area. According to reports, the decision was made after locals reportedly refused to pay the cost of lighting the famous buildings out of their own pockets.

The BMC, the richest civic body in the nation, has been raising money for the lighting project through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and has so far raised Rs 24 lakh. The civic organisation announced that it had received Rs. 24 lakh, or 50% of the entire sum required, for the three-day illumination of the buildings along Marine Drive.