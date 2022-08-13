Nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy for posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police for the same. The actor will be served notice to record his statement in connection with his nude photoshoot controversy. He has been summoned to appear before the police on August 22.

An FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The images from Ranveer’s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold’s famous photograph. A team of Mumbai Police reached his residence on Friday but couldn’t serve the notice because Ranveer is not present in Mumbai right now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix’s interactive special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial film ‘Cirkus’ with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.