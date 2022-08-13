Odisha govt takes 16 big decisions including Drinking water, millet mission

The Odisha government on Friday approved Rs 2,808.40 crore for the implementation of the Millet Mission for six years, from 2021–2022 to 2026–2027, as part of a significant initiative to enhance tribal empowerment in the state. At the state cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the approval was given.

16 significant decisions, according to officials, were made at the meeting that impacted the departments of Water Resources, Steel and Mines, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Planning and Convergence, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.

These include the construction of piped water supply projects in the districts of Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, and Balasore, as well as a particular programme for the promotion of millets in tribal areas.

The cabinet approved projects for cyclone-resistant saline embankments and rainwater harvesting. The state government of Odisha launched the Odisha Millets Mission in 2017 to revive millet farming in the region. From 202223 on, 142 blocks in 19 districts will be included in its implementation area, according to the officials.