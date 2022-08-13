Robbers escape with Gold worth crores from Chennai’s Bank

This evening, thief stole 32 kg of gold, thought to be worth many crores, from a bank in Chennai. Before robbing the FedBank Gold Loan in the city’s Arumbakkam district, three men in masks trapped the employees inside a toilet.

‘They took the keys of the strong room and locked the employees in a toilet and escaped with the gold in carry bags. According to the branch, 32 kg gold was stolen,’ The criminals’ method of operation was disclosed by Police Commissioner Shankar Jeewal.

According to police, the robbery was thought to be an inside job. The Joint Commissioner of Police, TS Anbu, informed NDTV that ‘one of them is suspected to be a current employee of the branch.’

Meanwhile, a security guard who claimed to be connected with the gold loan office said in a video that NDTV was unable to independently verify, ‘I turned unconscious after I consumed the soft drink they offered me.’

‘All are fine now. No employee is unconscious. Since one of them was an employee, the guard didn’t suspect anything,’ Added a police officer. There were fewer people there to work on accounts today because the branch was closed. To locate the culprits, the police have formed special teams.