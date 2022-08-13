Tata Motors launches Tata Tigor XM iCNG in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s leading automobile manufacturer, Tata Motors launched its Tigor XM iCNG. The new car is priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata Tigor XM iCNG will be the new base variant in the CNG range of the sedan.

The Tigor XM iCNG features Harman Infotainment System with 4 speaker system, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors, manual AC, an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, central locking and a manual day-night inside rear view mirror. It is offered in 4 colors – Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red.

The new sedan is powered by 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit. The engine produces 72.4 bhp and 95 Nm when running on CNG. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.