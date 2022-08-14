6 killed in car-tempo collision

Mumbai: 6 people lost their lives as the car they were travelling collided with a tempo. The tragic accident took place on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway in Beed district in Maharashtra on Sunday morning.

As per police, a family from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going in the car to Pune to attend a marriage ceremony. 5 members of the family and one other person were killed. The identity of the victims were yet not ascertained.