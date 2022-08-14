A message from space on India’s 75th anniversary of independence

Messages are coming in from all across the world as India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, but one of them originated from another planet. Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut who currently resides and works on the International Space Station, congratulated the nation on the momentous occasion.

The astronaut congratulated India on its 75th anniversary of independence in a video greeting, noting that for many years, international organisations and the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) had collaborated on several space and research missions.

Talking about two big projects being developed by Isro, Samantha said ‘The cooperation continues today as Isro works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and helps us get a better understanding of our changing climate.’

She went on to say that one of our collective goals for the future of space exploration is to strengthen our collaboration with Isro and explore the cosmos together.