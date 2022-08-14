Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police busts ISI-supported terror module

Prior to Independence Day, the Punjab Police stopped major terrorist threats and destroyed a terror cell backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Four modules with ties to the Australian-based Gurjant Singh and the Canadian-based Arsh Dalla have been arrested as part of a joint operation in Delhi.

Police were able to seize a small number of explosives and weapons that were unlawfully had as a result of the investigation. Along with 40 live cartridges, the police seized three P-86 hand grenades, an IED, two 9mm pistols, and three other weapons.

Punjab Police stated on Twitter, ‘Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts a Pak-ISI-backed terror module, with the help of Delhi Police. Four module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested.’

Notably, the Punjab Police warned people to be on guard in a tweet sent before this one, writing, ‘If you find anything suspicious or unclaimed at public places, Call 112 or 181 to report immediately.’