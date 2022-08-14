Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yesterday, the price of yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In the last two days gold price gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,520. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4815.

Also Read: BMW launches M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Features and price

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures yesterday settled at Rs. 52,609 per 10 gram, higher by 0.52% or Rs. 273.