Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Aug 14, 2022, 04:32 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yesterday, the price of yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In the last two days gold price gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,520. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4815.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures yesterday settled at Rs. 52,609 per 10 gram, higher by  0.52% or  Rs. 273.

