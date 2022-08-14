NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Oman Air announces 48 ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights

Aug 14, 2022, 07:14 pm IST

Muscat: Oman Air has announced special flights during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The national air carrier of Oman will operate 48 ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights between Muscat and Doha in Qatar. The flights will be operated from November 21 to December 3, 2022.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: Details inside 

Return ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights can be booked on the Oman Air website. Flight ticket prices starts  from OMR49 for economy class and OMR155 for business class. Fares include fees, taxes, airport charges, and hand baggage allowance. Football fans can book their ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights between Muscat and Doha throughout the tournament.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 14, 2022, 07:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button