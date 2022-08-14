Four Jammu and Kashmir employees, including Bitta Karate’s wife, fired for terror links

In the midst of an investigation into possible ties to terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir government fired four employees on Saturday, including the wife of a former terrorist and the son of the Hizbul Mujahideen leader, Syed Salahuddin. The other two fired employees are Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat and Majid Hussain Qadiri, both of whom have ties to the University of Kashmir.

According to officials, the move was made in accordance with Article 311 of the Constitution, which grants the government the right to fire staff without conducting an investigation.

The wife of Bitta Karate, Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, was reportedly assigned to the directorate of rural development. She has been working as an administrative services officer in Jammu and Kashmir. Karate aka Farooq Ahmed Dar, who is charged with terrorism, is also alleged to have killed Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Salahuddin, the leader of the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan, is the father of Syed Abdul Mueed, a former employee of the department of industries and commerce, JKEDI.

According to officials, all four employees were removed from their positions in pursuance of the recommendations of a special task force that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha established last year to investigate and recommend stops from government employment in cases involving alleged ties to terrorism.