India to award Armed forces special medals on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, members of the Indian Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Force (CAFP) will receive newly minted unique medals. The Ashoka Chakra will be on the back of the new medal and the Ashoka Lion will be on the front.

The medals are made of a cupro-nickel alloy, according to a government announcement. The respective state governments will cover the cost of each medal, which is Rs 96.

Every 25 years, India has a custom of awarding these medals to its armed forces and central armed police. On August 15, 1997, to mark India’s 50th anniversary of independence, these were last given out.