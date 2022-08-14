Jaipur; Dalit boy died after beaten up by teacher for drinking water from his pot

A nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan died on Saturday after being allegedly attacked by his teacher for consuming water from a pot set aside for the teacher. According to police officials, the teacher was taken into custody and has been accused of murder.

On July 20, the incident happened at a private school in Sayla Village, Jalore District. The child was taken to Ahmedabad, which is around 300 km away, for treatment after sustaining eye and ear injuries. Police officers reported that the boy died yesterday while receiving medical care.

In order to stop the situation from getting worse, the internet has been shut off in the region. While expressing his grief over the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he had ordered officials to conduct a quick probe. ‘Justice will be ensured to the victim’s family at the earliest. An assistance amount of ? 5 lakh will be given to the family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,’ he tweeted.

To conduct the victim’s post-mortem, a police team has been sent to Ahmedabad. According to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the accused teacher has been arrested and charged with murder. ‘We filed cases under relevant sections. The teacher has been arrested and interrogated,’ Police officer investigating the case said.

According to the boy’s family’s complaint, he was brutally beaten for touching a water pot. ‘My son was beaten up by teacher Chail Singh for drinking water from his pot and abused him with casteist slurs. The boy got a haemorrhage and I took him for treatment to Udaipur and then to Ahmedabad where he died,’ Dewaram Meghwal, the boy’s father, stated.

The matter is being investigated by the state department of education, and the chairman of the Rajasthan SC Commission, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, directed that it be taken up under the case officer’s scheme for quick investigation.