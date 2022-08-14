JK Rowling receives death threat after tweet on Salman Rushdie

A death threat was sent to author J.K. Rowling after she condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie in a tweet. The 57-year-old Rowling posted screenshots of the user’s threat message on Twitter.

In response to Rushdie’s stabbing, the author of the Harry Potter series tweeted that she hoped Rushdie would be okay. A user responded by writing, ‘Don’t worry. You are next’.

The Twitter account that made the death threat had also supported Hadi Matar, the New Jersey attacker who stabbed Rusdhie many times on Friday when he was attending a literary event in western New York.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed by Hadi Matar, who is said to have had ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Shia fanaticism. The author is currently on a ventilator, has a damaged liver and may lose an eye.

Police are looking into the reasons for the incident, and Matar has now been charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Since 1988, Rushdie’s novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ has been prohibited in Iran because many Muslims view it as blasphemous.