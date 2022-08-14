Lucknow Cyber Cell arrested man who issued death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A man from Mewat, Rajasthan, was arrested by the Lucknow Cyber Cell for attempting to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sarfaraz was named as the accused. On Monday (August 8), the UP Police’s text helpline number, Dial-112, got a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath.

Subhash Kumar, the commander of the headquarters station, filed a FIR at the Sushant Golf City police station. Devendra Tiwari, the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM), a PIL activist, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were threatened by a man named Salman Siddiqui, according to a FIR filed on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In a letter to Tiwari, the accused threatened to use a bomb to kill both him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter was sent in relation to the state’s closure of its slaughterhouses. Recently, Tiwari filed a PIL to oppose the state’s illegal slaughterhouses.