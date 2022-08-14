Lulu Mall Millionaire Draw: Indian expat wins 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Selvarani Deniel Joseph, an Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won 1 million UAE dirham in the ‘Mall Millionaire’ raffle draw. The ‘Mall Millionaire’ draw was conducted by LuLu Group International.

The raffle draw was conducted among shoppers who spend at least Dh200 at any of the nine participating LuLu malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain between April and the first week of August. All the shoppers who spend Dh 200 were given a coupon number to enter the grand draw and other weekly prizes.

The season 2 of ‘Mall Millionaire’ was held after a gap of two years. The raffle draw is a concept by Line Investments and Property — a shopping mall development and management division of LuLu Group International. The campaign has been held in partnership with Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).