‘Major’ Adivi shares the ‘surreal experience’ at the ‘OCTOPUS Special Forces Campus’; Read on…

Adivi Sesh, the ‘Major’ who won the hearts of millions across the country, celebrated Independence Day at the OCTOPUS Special Forces Campus. To counter terrorist activities, the government of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh established the OCTOPUS in 2007 along the lines of the National Security Guards (NSG).

The campus, which spans 600 acres, serves as a training ground for the Organization for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS). Adivi was able to witness the boot camp firsthand, which was both thrilling and enlightening.

Adivi Sesh says of his visit, ‘In honour of Independence Day, I visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus, which was a truly surreal experience. I met the Group Commander as well as the commando training officers. We witnessed their drills, live firing of their weapons, IED explosive drills, and even their K9 squad. The Canines are so well-trained that they can walk on a rope while blindfolded. It was an amazing sight to see as a dog lover’.

‘Watching the action firsthand fills me with pride and emotion as an Indian. You might want to include something like this. I applaud the efforts of the soldiers, who are always concerned about our safety’. Adivi Sesh underwent much of the training required of military officials while filming ‘Major,’ the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.