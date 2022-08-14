Police filed case after UP CM Yogi, PIL activist receive death threats

Devendra Tiwari, a PIL activist and the national head of the Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM), as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were threatened with execution by Salman Siddiqui, according to a FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The letter was sent to Devendra Tiwari’s home in the Lucknow area of Alambagh.

In a letter to Tiwari, the accused threatened to use a bomb to kill both him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter was sent in relation to the state’s closure of its slaughterhouses. Recently, Tiwari filed a PIL to oppose the state’s illegal slaughterhouses.

The threat letter was immediately reported to the police, who then launched an investigation.