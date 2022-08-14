Punjab government plan to save crores through one MLA, one pension

The AAP government issued a notification in this regard on Saturday after the Punjab governor approved a bill limiting the number of pensions that former MLAs can receive. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that this will save Rs 100 crores in five years.

The political system of the nation will experience a revolution and reform thanks to the notification enacting ‘One MLA, One Pension’ in Punjab, according to Mann. ‘It is a humble initiative by the AAP government to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and national heroes,’ he said.

The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 was approved by the Punjab Assembly on June 30. It aims to provide pensions to state assembly members for just one term at the increased amount of Rs 60,000 per month with inflation allowance.

‘I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to ‘One MLA, One Pension’ bill. The government has issued a notification,’ Mann stated on Saturday in a tweet. He stated that the action is expected to bring in annual savings for the state government of about Rs 19.53 crore.