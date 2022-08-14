Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor, dies in Mumbai at age 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a billionaire businessman, stock trader, and investor, died on Sunday morning at the age of 62. According to sources, he was brought dead to the Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 in the morning. Jhunjhunwala received his hospital discharge two to three weeks ago.

Recently, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala entered the aviation industry with Akasa Air, which took off on August 7. Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in addition to being an investor. He served as a director for a number of Indian companies. He served as an advisor to the International Movement to Unite Nations of India.