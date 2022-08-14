Samsung launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched new clamshell foldable smartphone named Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colours. It is offered in 3 RAM + storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB. The price of the new smartphone starts at at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It will be available for purchase from August 26 in select markets around the world. Details about India price details and availability of Galaxy Z Flip 4 are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1. The handset is powered by octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with 22:9 aspect ratio.

The Flex Mode on Galaxy Z Flip 4 will let users access two apps in split screen mode when the phone is partially bent. Samsung claims that users can make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car, and more from the outer display.

The new handset comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and light sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery on that supports 25W fast charging.