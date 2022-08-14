Samsung launches Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo earbuds: Details

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new TWS earbuds will go on sale on August 26 in select countries. They are priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). They come in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colours.

The new TWS earbuds are equipped with custom two-way coaxial speakers. They support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones.

Their charging case packs a 515mAh battery whereas both earbuds house a 61mAh battery. They are claimed to provide a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC off) with the charging case.