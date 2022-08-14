DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Samsung launches Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo earbuds: Details

Aug 14, 2022, 04:55 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new TWS earbuds will go on sale on August 26 in select countries. They are priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). They  come in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colours.

The new TWS earbuds  are equipped with custom two-way coaxial speakers. They  support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones.

Also Read; BMW launches M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Features and price 

Their charging case packs a 515mAh battery whereas both earbuds house a 61mAh battery. They  are claimed to provide a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC off) with the charging case.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 14, 2022, 04:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button