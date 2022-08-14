DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia allows children of all ages to enter Grand Mosque

Aug 14, 2022, 09:55 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia decided to allow children of all ages to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah. As per the ministry, parents could now take their children with them to the Grand Mosque.

The ministry updated that for children over 5 years old, their parents must take a permit through the Eatmarna application. Parents who want to bring their child under the age of 5, can then enter the Grand Mosque without the need to obtain an entry permit.

