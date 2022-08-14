Timeless poets who shaped India’s freedom struggle – Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, also known as Srivastava, was an Indian poet and author who contributed to the Nayi Kavita literary movement (romantic upsurge) of early 20th-century Hindi literature. Additionally, he was a poet for the Hindi Kavi Sammelan.

His early work Madhushala is what made him most famous. He was also the father of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, as well as the husband of social activist Teji Bachchan. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his contributions to Hindi literature.

Bachchan was born on November 27, 1907, into the Awadhi Hindu Kayastha family in Babupatti, United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, British India. His surname was Pandey, and he belonged to the Srivastava subcaste.

When writing Hindi poetry, he started going by the pen name ‘Bachchan’ (which translates to ‘child’) instead of Shrivastava. He served as an English professor at Allahabad University from 1941 to 1957. Subsequently, he spent the following two years at St. Catharine’s College in Cambridge, where he finished his PhD on W.B. Yeats.

Both music and film have utilised Bachchan’s work. For instance, couplets from his poem ‘Agneepath’ are included into both the original 1990 Amitabh Bachchan film and the 2012 remake with Hrithik Roshan. as well as most recently in the TV series Ishqbaaz.