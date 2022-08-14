Timeless poets who shaped India’s freedom struggle – Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu was a political activist, poet, and supporter of Indian independence. She goes by the name ‘The Nightingale of India,’ and she is a well-known orator and poet.

Naidu was a gifted young author who won a scholarship to study abroad for her play ‘Maher Muneer’ when she was just a young girl. She was elected as the Indian National Congress’ second female president.

She was an Indian state’s first female governor following the country’s independence. She achieved literary success with her collection of poems. She released ‘Golden Threshold,’ a collection of poems, as her debut book in 1905.

Sarojini Naidu ‘influenced the Indian Renaissance movement and had a mission to improve the life of Indian woman,’ according to contemporary poet Bappaditya Bandopadhyay.

She found inspiration in nature and the world around her, and the spirit of her patriotism was reflected in her writing.

She later released two additional volumes, ‘The Bird of Time’ and ‘The Broken Wings,’ which were both very well received in both India and England. In addition to poetry, she also wrote essays and articles like ‘Words of Freedom’ on social concerns like women’s empowerment and political difficulties.