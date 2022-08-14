Urbanista launches Phoenix true wireless earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Swedish audio brand, Urbanista launched Phoenix true wireless (TWS) earbuds. The new TWS earbuds will be available with a price tag of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,800) in two colours – Midnight Black and Desert Rose.

Also Read; Redmi Launches new smartphone: Price and specifications

The TWS earbuds have been launched with a charging case that is powered by light. These earbuds can recharge whenever exposed to all forms of light while in the charging case. The case is integrated with Powerfoyle solar cell material produced by Exeger. The new TWS earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playback time, while the charging case is said to offer an extra 32 hours of battery life. They pack Bluetooth v5.2, while the charging case comes with a USB-C port.