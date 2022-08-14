‘Wedding kits’ with contraceptive pills to be given to newly married couples in Odisha

The Central government of India is implementing numerous measures and raising knowledge about family planning in an effort to limit the population, which is already out of control. Going one step further, the Odisha government has planned to start giving newlyweds ‘wedding kits’ in September.

The Nai Pahal Scheme of the National Health Mission (NHM) includes this awareness campaign. The main goal of this programme is to increase knowledge of family planning among newlywed couples, according to Bijay Panigrahy, director of family planning. Family planning is one issue that people need to seriously consider, both for population control and in terms of living a healthy lifestyle.

The government will entrust accredited social health activists (ASHA) with the responsibility of visiting the homes of newlywed couples and further distributing the wedding kits. As per Panigrahy, the project would start at the district and block levels.

The Odisha government will distribute these wedding kits, which include contraceptive pills, condoms, a brochure on family planning techniques and advantages, the marriage registration certificate, among other things. Additionally, a unique gift set with items for grooming, such as comb, bindi, mirror, nail cutter, etc, will also be given.

Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM stated that Odisha will become the first state in India to launch this initiative.