Will Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar compete at the Oscars the following year?

The Academy Award nominations for best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short are sometimes lesser-known works created by unknown creators. However, famous figures from non-cinema-related sectors like music and sports will be prominent at the Oscars the next year.

Taylor Swift, a multiple Grammy winner, is one of them. Swift, who has never received an Academy Award, created and directed the 15-minute short film ‘All Too Well: The Short Film,’ which was inspired by her 2012 song ‘All Too Well.’ starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink from ‘Stranger Things.’ The movie is a contender for the best live-action short Oscar.

Another singer Kendrick Lamar directed ‘ We Cry Together’, a six-minute short film starring himself and Taylour Paige.

These two are huge celebrities with hordes of followers. However, the Oscars are unpredictable, and the winners are not chosen by the jury based on popularity. However, for both, just being nominated would be significant.

The NBA player Jeremy Lin is the subject of the short documentary ’38 at the Garden.’ The HBO debut of ’38 at the Garden,’ which was directed by Frank Chi and produced by Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, is scheduled for later this year.

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, will host the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences organises and presents the Oscars, which honour the greatest in cinema.